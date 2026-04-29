BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain eases in Chattogram but drizzle still on, toss delayed

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain in chattogram has delayed toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Wednesday. After winning the historic ODI series against the Kiwis, Bangladesh started on a positive note in the T20I series, winning the opening game by six wickets at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The same venue is hosting the second game.

BAN vs NZ head-to-head in T20Is

New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.

When and where to watch BAN vs NZ in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I probable XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister