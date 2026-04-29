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BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain eases in Chattogram but drizzle still on, toss delayed

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain in Chattogram has delayed the toss between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the second T02I. Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 6 wickets.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Apr 2026, 01:57:59 PM IST
BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The toss has been delayed in Chattogram.
BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The toss has been delayed in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain in chattogram has delayed toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Wednesday. After winning the historic ODI series against the Kiwis, Bangladesh started on a positive note in the T20I series, winning the opening game by six wickets at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The same venue is hosting the second game.

BAN vs NZ head-to-head in T20Is

New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.

When and where to watch BAN vs NZ in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I probable XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister

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29 Apr 2026, 01:57:59 PM IST

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: When will be start losing overs?

According to a Cricbuzz report, if the game can't start by 3:10 PM local time (2.40 PM IST), we will start losing overs. The match has to start by 5:16 PM local time (4:46 PM IST) to have a 5-over contest.

29 Apr 2026, 01:50:21 PM IST

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: How are Kiwis spending time during rain delay?

While the rain is making the players wait, the New Zealand cricketers are spending a quality time inside the dressing room. Here are some of the glimpses.

29 Apr 2026, 01:41:40 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Rain eases up in Chattogram

Good news from the ground as the rain has eased up. However, there is some drizzle still persists. It must be noted that the drainage system in this ground is among the best in the country. Having said that, the groundsmen will need some time to clear the water.

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29 Apr 2026, 01:39:43 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Tom Latham to return

New Zealand have missed the services of captain Tom Latham in the first game due to a freak injury. Nick Kelly led the side. Latham is expected to return in the 2nd T20I.

29 Apr 2026, 01:38:22 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand's probable XI

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister

29 Apr 2026, 01:38:07 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Bangladesh's probable XI

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

29 Apr 2026, 01:37:51 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Who's ahead in Head-to-Head?

New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.

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29 Apr 2026, 01:37:25 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Where to watch in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

29 Apr 2026, 01:37:09 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: How have New Zealand fared on the tour?

New Zealand have toured Bangladesh with quiet a few new faces after the top names are either busy in IPL or PSL. As a result, the Kiwis have been able to win just one game on the tour so far - in the first ODI. Bangladesh defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the ODIs, before getting better of the opposition by 6 wickets in the first T20I.

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29 Apr 2026, 01:32:09 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Rain delays toss

It hasbeen raining in Chattogram at the moment as the toss is yet to take place. According to live visuals, the precipitation is still on with some parts of the field and the main pitch under covers.

29 Apr 2026, 01:30:05 PM IST

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

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