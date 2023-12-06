Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field during the second Test against New Zealand at Mirpur on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mushfiqur Rahim was given out obstructing the field in the 41st over, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

Mushfiqur Rahim defended the ball and extended his right hand to keep the ball away which looked to come out of instinct albeit the ball was far from the stumps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand players appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to review. New Zealand appealed against Mushfiqur, who was found to have pushed the ball away with his gloves while defending against Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over.

Television umpire Ahsan Raza declared Mushfiqur out for 35 after the on-field umpires asked for a check.

What does the rules say 37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or a subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

With the ball still in play and Mushfiqur 'wilfully' pushing the ball away, he had to be sent back to the dressing room after scoring 35 off 83 balls.

A batter is not out for obstructing the field if: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

:37.2 Not out Obstructing the field: A batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury,

or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully as in Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

Mushfiqur's dismissal is also the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

