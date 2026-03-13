PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Mehidy Hasan Miraz removes Maaz Sadaqat for 75; PAK 103/1

Pak vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh have won the toss in the second ODI against Pakistan in Dhaka and will field first.

Bangladesh are coming into Friday's second ODI on the back of a remarkable eight-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday. After being put to bat first in the first ODI too, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs.

Faheem Ashraf was their top-scorer with 37 runs on a day when Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana claimed a five-wicket haul. In Bangladesh's reply, Tanzid Hasan Tamim top-scored with an unbeaten 67 to power the Tigers to 115 in just 15.1 overs.

Follow LIVE scorecard of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

This ODI series acts as an early buildup for the 2027 ODI World Cup later next year. Recently, Pakistan had competed in the 2026 T20 World Cup where they suffered a Super 8 stage exit. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were forced to withdraw from the tournament after their refusal to travel to India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Where can fans watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE?

Fans in India can watch the LIVE streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on the Fancode app and website.