PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Mehidy Hasan Miraz removes Maaz Sadaqat for 75; PAK 103/1

Pak vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh have won the toss in the second ODI against Pakistan in Dhaka and will field first.
Bangladesh are coming into Friday's second ODI on the back of a remarkable eight-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday. After being put to bat first in the first ODI too, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs.
Faheem Ashraf was their top-scorer with 37 runs on a day when Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana claimed a five-wicket haul. In Bangladesh's reply, Tanzid Hasan Tamim top-scored with an unbeaten 67 to power the Tigers to 115 in just 15.1 overs.
This ODI series acts as an early buildup for the 2027 ODI World Cup later next year. Recently, Pakistan had competed in the 2026 T20 World Cup where they suffered a Super 8 stage exit. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were forced to withdraw from the tournament after their refusal to travel to India.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
Bangladesh are in desperate need for a breakthrough in Dhaka. Skipper Mehidy Hassan Miraz brings himself into the attack to bowl his off-spin. He goes for eight runs in his first over, with Maaz Sadaqat collecting a boundary.
FIFTY! What a fine half-century from Maaz Sadaqat. This has been a brilliant comeback from the opener after being dismissed for just 18 runs in the first ODI. Sadaqat gets to the milestone in 31 balls.
Nahid Rana continues. Sahibzada Farhan is given out, but the Pakistan opener reviews. That was a good call from Farhan, as the decision is overturned with the ball flying over the middle stump. Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat bring up their 50-run stand.
A change of bowling as Nahid Rana is introduced. However, his introduction doesn't change Bangladesh's fortunes as Sadaqat punishes Rana for a six, clearing long-off. Ten runs from Rana's first over.
Remember, Nahid Rana was the star with the ball for Bangladesh in the first ODI on Wednesday, as he registered figures of 5/24. Can he do something similar today?
PAK 45/0 (5 overs)
Taskin Ahmed endures an expensive second over, conceding 16 runs from it. Maaz Sadaqat has surged to 23 runs from just nine balls and he looks in good touch. He is playing T20-like cricket, and having said that, he has just slammed three maximums in the latest over.
PAK 30/0 (3 overs)
Pakistan are off to a confident start in their innings after being asked to bat by Bangladesh. Both the openers in Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat are looking quite good early on.
Pakistan will need Farhan especially to play aggressively as the match progresses, and most importantly hope they don't collapse like they did two days ago.
PAK 14/0 (2 overs)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI that will take place in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and will field first. The hosts are aiming to seal the series after winning the first ODI by eight wickets.