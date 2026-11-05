BAN vs WI: Mushfiqur Rahim returns as Bangladesh asked to field in 2nd Test; check live streaming details, playing XIs

West Indies won the toss in the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Thursday, and opted to bat first. West Indies are looking to wrap up the Test series 2-0 after having clinched an eight-wicket win in the first Test in Dhaka last week. Both teams have made changes to the playing XIs from the first Test.

Hosts Bangladesh have brought in Mushfiqur Rahim in place of the injured Mominul Haque, who sustained a head injury during the first Test in Dhaka. Pacer Taskin Ahmed also returned to the playing XI after being benched in Dhaka, with Bangladesh heavily favouring spinners for the first Test.

As far as West Indies is concerned, the visitors have named Joshua Da Silva and Kevin Wickham in place of John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Wickham, a 23-year-old top-order batter, is, in fact, making his Test debut for West Indies.

"Well, it looks a bit dry. All the grass has been shaved down, so we want to bat first. We don't want to be batting last on a dry wicket. Yeah, we came here to win two matches, so that's just the first step of two steps.

"We want to take that confidence from the first game into this game and come up with another win," Windies skipper Roston Chase said at the toss.

The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. While Bangladesh are in fifth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 47.62, West Indies are in eighth place in the nine-team standings with a PCT of 26.92.

While Bangladesh have a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for next year's final, West Indies are out of contention.

Bangladesh vs West Indies playing XIs Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Joshua Da Silva, Brandon King, Kevin Wickham, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo(w), Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Joshua Bishop, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.