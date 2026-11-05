BAN vs WI: Mushfiqur Rahim returns as Bangladesh asked to field in 2nd Test; check live streaming details, playing XIs

West Indies won the toss in the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Thursday, and opted to bat first. West Indies are looking to wrap up the Test series 2-0 after having clinched an eight-wicket win in the first Test in Dhaka last week. Both teams have made changes to the playing XIs from the first Test.

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Hosts Bangladesh have brought in Mushfiqur Rahim in place of the injured Mominul Haque, who sustained a head injury during the first Test in Dhaka. Pacer Taskin Ahmed also returned to the playing XI after being benched in Dhaka, with Bangladesh heavily favouring spinners for the first Test.

As far as West Indies is concerned, the visitors have named Joshua Da Silva and Kevin Wickham in place of John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Wickham, a 23-year-old top-order batter, is, in fact, making his Test debut for West Indies.

"Well, it looks a bit dry. All the grass has been shaved down, so we want to bat first. We don't want to be batting last on a dry wicket. Yeah, we came here to win two matches, so that's just the first step of two steps.

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"We want to take that confidence from the first game into this game and come up with another win," Windies skipper Roston Chase said at the toss.

The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. While Bangladesh are in fifth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 47.62, West Indies are in eighth place in the nine-team standings with a PCT of 26.92.

While Bangladesh have a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for next year's final, West Indies are out of contention.

Bangladesh vs West Indies playing XIs Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Joshua Da Silva, Brandon King, Kevin Wickham, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo(w), Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Joshua Bishop, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

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How to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies second Test in India? Television broadcast of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies is not available in India. However, fans can stream the match LIVE on the FanCode app and website by subscribing to either the match pass or the tour pass. The match pass covers just the second Test, whereas the tour pass covers both the Tests.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.