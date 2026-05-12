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Bangladesh achieve historic first with 104-run win in Dhaka; Updated WTC 2025-27 Standings after BAN vs PAK 1st Test

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test in Dhaka on Tuesday.

PN Vishnu
Updated12 May 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Bangladesh�s Nahid Rana (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan�s captain Shan Masood during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Bangladesh�s Nahid Rana (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan�s captain Shan Masood during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)(AFP)
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Pacer Nahid Rana took five wickets as Bangladesh clinched a historic 104-run win over Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday. This is the first-ever time that Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan at home in a Test match.

Updated WTC 2025-27 standings after BAN vs PAK 1st Test

PosTeamPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPCT
1AUS (Australia)871008487.50
2NZ (New Zealand)320102877.78
3SA (South Africa)431003675.00
4SL (Sri Lanka)210101666.67
5IND (India)944105248.15
6BAN (Bangladesh)311101644.44
7PAK (Pakistan)312001233.33
8ENG (England)1036123831.67
9WI (West Indies)8071044.17

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