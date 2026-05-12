Bangladesh achieve historic first with 104-run win in Dhaka; Updated WTC 2025-27 Standings after BAN vs PAK 1st Test

Pacer Nahid Rana took five wickets as Bangladesh clinched a historic 104-run win over Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday. This is the first-ever time that Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan at home in a Test match.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|AUS (Australia)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.50
|2
|NZ (New Zealand)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|SA (South Africa)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|4
|SL (Sri Lanka)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|IND (India)
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|BAN (Bangladesh)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|44.44
|7
|PAK (Pakistan)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12
|33.33
|8
|ENG (England)
|10
|3
|6
|1
|2
|38
|31.67
|9
|WI (West Indies)
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
More to follow