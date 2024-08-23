Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan named in murder case FIR during July unrest

Former Bangladesh skipper and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on 23 August, was named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder which took place in July and August amid the recent protests and violence in Bangladesh, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib, a former lawmaker in the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was among 147 people against whom charges have been filed.

Amid the massive protests and violence in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as as chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

According to details, Rafiqul Islam filed the murder case at Dhaka's Adabor police station. Apart from Shakib, Islam also named PM Sheikh Hasina, and many former ministers and lawmakers as accused in the murder case.

Earlier on 7 August, Islam's son Rubel was killed during the protest that had plunged Bangladesh in political turmoil. He was wounded in the firing and died in a hospital after two days, the FIR said

However, Shakib was not in Bangladesh on 5 August, or at any time during the protests, as he was playing for Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada league in Brampton from 26 July to 9 August. Before that he was in the USA to take part in Major League Cricket until mid-July.

Daily Star had mentioned the case statement which said, "The complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on 5 August."

After the new government took control in Bangladesh, significant changes were made in the Bangladesh Cricket Board, too. Former national captain Faruque Ahmed with the resignation of incumbent Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday.