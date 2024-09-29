Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against India. Details here

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15 member team including Parvez Hossain Emon and Rakibul Hasan. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan is also back on the national squad after lengthy. The three-match series will take place in the second week of October at three Indian cities.

“Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has earned a recall to the T20 side 14 months since his last appearance in the shortest format. Left-handed opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm orthodox Rakibul Hasan have also been called up,” read an official update shared by the Tiger Cricket team.

Shakib Al Hasan was left out of the team after announcing his retirement from the T20I format. Fellow cricketer Soumya Sarkar is also conspicuous in his absense after featuring in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Bangladesh T20I squad for T20I series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

The first T20I will begin on October 6 in Gwalior, the second match will be played on October 9 in New Delhi, and the third will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side. The squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday also includes young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma — who returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is — as well as Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.