Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi Test, creates history

  • In the opening Test of the 2-match series in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket victory against Pakistan.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Aug 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (L) and Zakir Hasan celebrate after their team's win during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam (L) and Zakir Hasan celebrate after their team’s win during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)(AFP)

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh on 25 August made history by securing its first-ever victory against Shan Masood-led Pakistan in Test cricket at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

In the opening Test of the 2-match series in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket victory. This is Bangladesh's maiden Test win against Pakistan. They have won only two Tests on foreign soil in the last seven years.

It may come as a surprise but Pakistan also have not won a Test at home since February 2021 against South Africa, according to Cricinfo.

The latest win by Bangladesh over Pakistan may give a reason to the people of the country which saw a lot of political chaos and violence in past couple of months.

More to follow soon

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 05:44 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsBangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi Test, creates history

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue