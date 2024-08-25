Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi Test, creates history

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh on 25 August made history by securing its first-ever victory against Shan Masood-led Pakistan in Test cricket at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the opening Test of the 2-match series in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket victory. This is Bangladesh's maiden Test win against Pakistan. They have won only two Tests on foreign soil in the last seven years.

It may come as a surprise but Pakistan also have not won a Test at home since February 2021 against South Africa, according to Cricinfo.

The latest win by Bangladesh over Pakistan may give a reason to the people of the country which saw a lot of political chaos and violence in past couple of months.