Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi Test, creates history

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi Test, creates history

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • In the opening Test of the 2-match series in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket victory against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (L) and Zakir Hasan celebrate after their team's win during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh on 25 August made history by securing its first-ever victory against Shan Masood-led Pakistan in Test cricket at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the opening Test of the 2-match series in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket victory. This is Bangladesh's maiden Test win against Pakistan. They have won only two Tests on foreign soil in the last seven years.

It may come as a surprise but Pakistan also have not won a Test at home since February 2021 against South Africa, according to Cricinfo.

The latest win by Bangladesh over Pakistan may give a reason to the people of the country which saw a lot of political chaos and violence in past couple of months.

More to follow soon

