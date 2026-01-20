Bangladesh captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB's T20 World Cup standoff; ‘we're not even sure yet whether we'll go’

As the standoff between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, captain Litton Das has broken his silence on the critical issue, stating the players don't even know whether they are going to play or not.

Following Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the Indian Premier League, the BCB has always maintained that they won't send players for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The board even wrote a letter to the ICC, requesting the apex body to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

Despite multiple meetings between ICC and BCB, the matter remains unresolved with Bangladesh firm on their decision of not travelling to India. “The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all,” Das said when asked whether they are going for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“If we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. Until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty,” added Das after Rangpur Riders' exit from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs.

It must be noted that Bangladesh have been put in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. The Bangladesh captain also informed that no players were communicated before the decision to not play the tournament in India was taken.

“I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation,” Das added further on the topic.

Bangladesh still hopeful, says Ashraful Meanwhile, speaking to Livemint, Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Ashraful, stated that the players are hopeful of playing in the T20 World Cup. “We the players and coaching staff are not too much worried about this matter (venue shift). We just want to play, irrespective of the venues. We are mentally ready in that way,” Ashraful told this website.