Bangladesh captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB's T20 World Cup standoff; ‘we're not even sure yet whether we'll go’

Litton Das has been named as the captain of the Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. However, there is an uncertainty about Bangladesh's participation as they have refused to play their matches in India and instead asked to shift them to Sri Lanka.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jan 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Litton Das has been named as the captain of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Litton Das has been named as the captain of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026.

As the standoff between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, captain Litton Das has broken his silence on the critical issue, stating the players don't even know whether they are going to play or not.

Following Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the Indian Premier League, the BCB has always maintained that they won't send players for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The board even wrote a letter to the ICC, requesting the apex body to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Bangladesh's T20 WC row takes fresh turn after BCB's stunning offer to ICC

Despite multiple meetings between ICC and BCB, the matter remains unresolved with Bangladesh firm on their decision of not travelling to India. “The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all,” Das said when asked whether they are going for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“If we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. Until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty,” added Das after Rangpur Riders' exit from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs.

It must be noted that Bangladesh have been put in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. The Bangladesh captain also informed that no players were communicated before the decision to not play the tournament in India was taken.

Also Read | Will Scotland replace Bangladesh? ICC awaits BCB’s final call | T20 World Cup

“I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation,” Das added further on the topic.

Bangladesh still hopeful, says Ashraful

Meanwhile, speaking to Livemint, Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Ashraful, stated that the players are hopeful of playing in the T20 World Cup. “We the players and coaching staff are not too much worried about this matter (venue shift). We just want to play, irrespective of the venues. We are mentally ready in that way,” Ashraful told this website.

Also Read | BCB's T20 WC chaos: ICC makes big move as Bangladesh govt firm on venue stance

It all depends on what BCB and ICC decide, Whatever they decide, we will abide by those as far as T20 World Cup 2026 is concerned. Earlier on January 17, the BCB has requested ICC to change their groups so that they can play all their games in Sri Lanka. However, that is unlikely to happen.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBangladesh captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB's T20 World Cup standoff; ‘we're not even sure yet whether we'll go’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.