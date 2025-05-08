Bangladesh Cricket Board to bring back Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain from PSL 2025 urgently amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to bring back its two players Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the escalating India-Pakistan tensions. While Hossain is playing for Lahore Qalandars, Rana is representing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025.

The development from the BCB came in after the postponement of Peshawar Zalmi versus Karachi Kings on May 8 following a drone attack on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, raising safety concerns of the players, especially that of overseas players.

According to a Cricbuzz report, both the players are also willing to return back from Pakistan. "The Board is working closely with both the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission to make certain that the cricketers feel safe and secure during their stay in Pakistan.

"Furthermore, the BCB is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure that all arrangments are in place to facilitate the eventual departure of the players from Pakistan in a timely and secure manner," BCB on Thursday said in a statement.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board informed that they are in constant communication with both the players. "The BCB attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of its players," it added.

Earlier, the BCB stated that they are close contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure the safety of the players. "The BCB is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the security of our players," the BCB said.