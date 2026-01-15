Bangladesh Cricket crisis deepens: BPL boycott to BCB-ICC standoff to Mustafizur Rahman row - What has happened so far?

The crisis in Bangladesh Cricket deepened after cricketers boycott the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express on Thursday. The player's boycott came as a protest against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director and Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam following his controversial remarks on the national team cricketers.

Led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the players of both Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express refused to take the field and demanded Islam's immediate resignation in a press meet. Both Shanto and Miraz are also a part of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). The BCB sacked Islam shortly after on Thursday.

During the presser, Miraz spoke on a lot of issues including their source of income. Describing Islam's comments "shameful for entire cricket fraternity", Miraz stated most of their incomes come from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and sponsors. Players nowadays also earn by playing various franchise leagues globally.

He also added that all the players play about 25-30 per cent of their income in tax, thus contributing to the government.

When did it all start? It all started after BCB refused to travel to India to play in the T20 World Cup 2026, following pacer Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bought for ₹9.20 crores, Rahman was removed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from its IPL 2026 squad, following BCCI's orders. As a protest, BCB wrote a letter to ICC, asking the apex body to shift their matches out of India at a neutral venue.

Islam's comments came a day earlier when he stated publicly that the national cricketers should be asked to return “crores of crores of taka” spent on them by the BCB also questioned why the players will get compensation if they were to miss a major event like T20 World Cup.

That's not all. Earlier, Islam has called former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal as “India's agent”, that triggered a strong backlash from the players and other BCB officials. Iqbal had advocated on January 9, the urgency to resolve the cricketing ties between the two nations keeping the game's interest in forefront.

Will Bangladesh travel to India for t20 World Cup? Although both BCB and ICC have exchanged emails, nothing concrete has come out so far although there were reports of the Bangladesh Cricket Board standing firm on their stance. The T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7 with Litton Das' men playing West Indies on the opening day.

Timeline of events happening in Bangladesh cricket

Date Events July 5, 2025 The BCCI and BCB mutually postpone India's tour of Bangladesh to September 2026 citing "scheduling convenience”. The Indo-Bangla political ties is believed to be one of the reasons for postponement. January 3, 2026 Mustafizur Rahman, bought by KKR for ₹ 9.20 crore during mini-auction, was reoved from IPL, following a BCCI directive. The BCCI stated “developments all around” behind Rahman ouster. January 4, 2026 The BCB reacts sharply with the country's sports advisor hinting at Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026. January 5, 2026 As a protest against Mustafizur Rahman's removal, the Bangladesh government officially bans broadcast of IPL in the country. January 7, 2026 BCB writes to ICC, requesting the apex body to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches to a "neutral venue". January 8, 2026 Tamim Iqbal urges the BCB to avoid being driven by public emotion and solve the issue regarding Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 participation, keeping player's interest in the forefront. January 14, 2026 BCB Director M Najmul Islam calls Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” over the latter's comments on the BCB-ICC T20 World Cup 2026 stand-off . Najmul also stated that the players shouldn't be compensated for missing a mega event like World Cup. January 15, 2025 Demanding M Najmul Islam's resignation, players of Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express refused to take the field in the ongoing BPL. January 15, 2025 The BCB sacked M Najmul Islam from all his duties in the cricket board. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul stated that the decision to sack Najmul was taken for “best interest of the organisation”.