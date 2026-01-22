Bangladesh cricket team news LIVE: Final countdown for Bangladesh as ICC ultimatum ends today

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation LIVE Updates: Bangladesh cricket board has a key decision to make as it place in the upcoming T20 World Cup hangs in the balance. BCB had requested the ICC to shift its matches out of India for the T20 World Cup owing to rising political temperature and safety concerns.
In turn, ICC had denied this request stating that multiple security assessments had discovered that there was no credible or verifiable threat to Bangladesh players. The global cricketing body had also stated that changing the schedule of the tournament just weeks ahead of the start of the marquee event would "jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events"
ICC has also issued a one-day ultimatum to BCB to confirm its participation for the World Cup in India. If the Bangladesh side refuses to travel to India, the ICC board has also voted to replace the team with Scotland.
Bangladesh cricket team news live: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam had recently claimed that the board would not lose any revenue if Bangladesh did not play T20 World Cup.
"There will be no loss for the Bangladesh Cricket Board if we don’t take part in the World Cup. Up to 2027, our revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed," Islam said
Bangladesh cricket team news live: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam had recently said that he was hoping for a ‘miracle’ as the country's participation in the T20 World Cup hung in the balance.
"I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play the World Cup? The meeting went on for an hour and a half. We explained to the ICC board the reasons for our decision before the voting began. We didn't want to go into voting. We stepped back," Islam was quoted by Cricbuzz as saying
Bangladesh cricket team news live: Asked the question on T20 World Cup row, Litton Das said, “The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all,”
“If we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. Until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty,” he added
