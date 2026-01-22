Bangladesh cricket team news LIVE: Final countdown for Bangladesh as ICC ultimatum ends today

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation LIVE Updates: Bangladesh cricket board has a key decision to make as it place in the upcoming T20 World Cup hangs in the balance. BCB had requested the ICC to shift its matches out of India for the T20 World Cup owing to rising political temperature and safety concerns.

In turn, ICC had denied this request stating that multiple security assessments had discovered that there was no credible or verifiable threat to Bangladesh players. The global cricketing body had also stated that changing the schedule of the tournament just weeks ahead of the start of the marquee event would "jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events"

ICC has also issued a one-day ultimatum to BCB to confirm its participation for the World Cup in India. If the Bangladesh side refuses to travel to India, the ICC board has also voted to replace the team with Scotland.