Bangladesh earthquake temporarily halts BAN vs IRE 2nd Test; Ireland players come out on ground - Watch viral video

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Dhaka and several parts of Bangladesh on Friday morning as the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland was temporarily halted at the Sher-e-bangla stadium in Mirpur. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit near Narsingdi.

On Day 3, Ireland were165/5 in the 56th over of the second innings when the tremors were felt on the ground. While the play was stopped for a brief period, the Ireland players in the dressing room, quickly came out on the ground, thus causing a short interruption.

“Goodness. Play has stopped here due to a minor tremor/earthquake,” Cricket Ireland wrote on X. “A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has been felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh today at 10:38 am,” a statement on Bangladesh Meteorological Department read on its website.

Play was halted for just 30 seconds before it resumed. Based on a USGS report, the earthquake occurred at 10:08 AM IST in India. It was at 10:40 AM in Dhaka when the tremors were felt. Several parts of West Bengal and north east India also reported tremors. The good news is that there have been no casualties or damage reported.

Several buildings in Dhaka swayed and the residents rushed outdoors as a precaution.