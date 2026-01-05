Bangladesh government bans IPL broadcast indefinitely amid Mustafizur Rahman fallout

The interim government of Bangladesh has indefinitely imposed ban on the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast on Monday. The decision came after Bangladesh cricketer was removed from the upcoming edition of the world's richest franchise league amid the ongoing political storm between the two countries. Mustafizur was bought by ₹9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 mini auction last December in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia informed that the Board has asked the KKR franchise to release Mustafizur, citing "recent developments going on all across”. The decision did not go well with the Bangladesh cricket fraternity.

“In view of the above, it is hereby informed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to be held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 26th March 2026, Bangladesh star player Mustafizur Rahman has been dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad,” the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government said in a press release.

“There is no known logical reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has saddened, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh In this situation, it is hereby requested to stop the broadcast/broadcast of all Indian Premier League (IPL) games and events until further notice,” the statement further added.

BCB wants venue shift in T20 World Cup In the aftermath of the incident, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially refused travelling to India next month for the T20 World Cup 2026 and intimidated the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the same. India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the T20 World Cup 2026 from February 7. The BCB has requested ICC to shift their matches out of India.

Bangladesh, placed in Group C, were to play three matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata against England ((February 14), West Indies (February 7) and Italy (February 9). Their only match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was against Nepal (February 17).

Notably, Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh players in IPL Baring Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur, Bangladesh never had a strong representation in IPL. While Shakib played for just two teams - KKR (from 2011 to 2017 and in 2021) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018 and 2019), Mustafizur appeared for five franchises before signing for KKR.

Since his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur played for Chennai Super Kings (2024), Delhi Capitals (2022, 2023, 2025), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016, 2017), Rajasthan Royals (2021) and Mumbai Indians (2018). So far, Mustafizur took 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches.