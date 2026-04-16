Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain calls time on international career after 159 matches

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 16 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned over a decade and included 159 appearances for the national side.

The 36-year-old confirmed the decision in a message to his followers on social media, stating that while the national team remained his passion, the time had come to step away from international duties.

"I am pacer Rubel Hossain. I have played 27 Tests, 104 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh," he wrote on Facebook. "The national team is my passion. But at some point, I had to leave international cricket. With that in mind, I said goodbye to international cricket. However, I intend to continue playing domestic cricket. Thank you to my family, friends, media personnel and fans. I believe that you will continue to support me for the rest of my life."

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Rubel represented Bangladesh in 27 Tests, 104 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, carving out a reputation as a dependable limited-overs bowler. His last appearance for Bangladesh came in April 2021 in a T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

Though injuries curtailed his involvement in recent years, he expressed his intention to continue playing domestic cricket.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, where he delivered a match-winning spell against England in Adelaide. His dramatic burst saw him dismiss Ian Bell and captain Eoin Morgan in quick succession before removing Stuart Broad and James Anderson to finish with figures of 4 for 53.

Rubel first rose to prominence in 2009 after being spotted in a nationwide pace-hunting programme by then-Bangladesh bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake.

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Known for his slingy action and ability to generate pace exceeding 140 kmph, he made an immediate impact by becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take four wickets on ODI debut, claiming 4 for 33 against Sri Lanka.

While his Test career proved challenging, he finished with 36 wickets in 27 matches, it was in ODIs that Rubel truly excelled. He claimed 129 wickets at an average of 34.31, making him one of Bangladesh's leading wicket-takers in the format. His standout performances included a remarkable 6 for 26 against New Zealand in 2013, which featured a hat-trick.

In his farewell note, Rubel thanked his family, teammates, media, and fans for their support throughout his journey, expressing hope that their backing would continue as he transitions fully to domestic cricket. (ANI)