Bangladesh set to host India for limited-overs series in September after postponing Ireland tour: Report

The Bangladesh cricket team are reportedly set to host India later in 2026 after the Tigers' tour of Ireland was postponed. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bangladesh had been scheduled to tour Ireland in September.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had informed Cricket Ireland that they would not be able to tour the European country in September since they are scheduled to host India at the same time.

Cricket Ireland, however, said that it would be unable to accommodate another window in 2026 for Bangladesh's visit, since they have already fixed their Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2026.

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Ireland are scheduled to host New Zealand in a one-off Test in May, India for a two-match T20I series in June, and then Afghanistan for a five-match ODI series in August.

India to play three ODIs, as many T20Is in Bangladesh India were initially supposed to tour Bangladesh in 2025, but did not do so because of safety concerns and diplomatic tensions in the country. That series, a limited-overs one, was then postponed to September this year.

According to a BCB press release, India will play three ODIs (1, 3 and 6 September) and as many T20Is (9, 12 and 13 September) against Bangladesh.

"When the India series was moved from last year to this September, we asked them (Cricket Ireland) if they could accommodate us at another time in 2026, but they said they were unable to do so. So the tour has been postponed," a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

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"They also had some other issues, so we decided to work together to find a new window for the Ireland tour, hopefully sometime next year (2027)," the report added.

Bangladesh recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in an ODI series at home, and they are currently ninth in the ICC ODI rankings.

The top eight teams as of 31 March, 2027 qualify for the ODI World Cup slated to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia later next year.