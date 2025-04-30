Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20Is in May; Faisalabad to host international cricket after 17 years

Karachi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh will travel to the country next month for a five-match T20I series where Faisalabad will host international matches after a long gap of 17 years.

Bangladesh had toured Pakistan last year for a two-Test series which was a part of the ICC World Test Championship and returned home victorious, winning 2-0.

The scheduled white-ball series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.

The PCB said that with the ICC men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, both the Boards mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is.

The five-match T20I series will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from May 25 to June 3.

This is the first time since April 2008 that an international match will be hosted at the Iqbal stadium in Faisalabad where 24 Test matches have been played in the past.

The PCB has held several domestic tournaments at the venue including the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September last year and National T20 Cup last month.

The first and second T20Is of the series, scheduled for May 25 and 27 will be held at Iqbal Stadium.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three T20Is, scheduled on May 30, June 1 and 3.