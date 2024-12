Bangladesh Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Four. Sri Lanka Under-19 at 14/1 after 3.5 overs

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 10:47 AM IST

Bangladesh Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Sharujan Shanmuganathan hit a Four on Iqbal Hasan Emon bowling.Sri Lanka Under-19 at 14/1 after 3.5 overs