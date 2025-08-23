Bangladesh unveil Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 squad

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 23 (ANI): Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Nigar Sultana Joty, who also led Bangladesh in their first Women's Cricket World Cup outing in 2022, will continue to take charge of the side.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batter Rubya Haider, who has represented Bangladesh in six T20Is, earns a maiden ODI call-up for the marquee tournament.

Other notable inclusions in the squad are Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, both of whom featured for Bangladesh at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Sumaiya, who had skippered the team at the tournament in Malaysia, had made her ODI debut against Australia back in March last year.

Meanwhile, Nishita, who is the youngest member of the Bangladesh squad, has two ODI outings to her name, having made her debut against Pakistan in 2023.

"Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing as quoted by ICC.

"She is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack."

"Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order," he concluded.

Bangladesh will kickstart their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo. The two sides had sealed their qualification for the eight-team tournament after finishing in the top two at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year.

The Nigar Sultana Joty-led side will also face-off against South Africa and Sri Lanka in their Cricket World Cup warm-up fixtures on September 25 and 27 respectively.