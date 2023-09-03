Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto power Bangladesh innings to 334/5

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto power Bangladesh innings to 334/5

1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:01 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto punished every Afghan bowler indiscriminately

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) celebrates with Najmul Hossain Shanto after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023

Ban vs. Afg, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan (112) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) displayed some extraordinary cricket for Bangladesh on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The Afghanistan players faced the wrath of Bangladesh batters with no breakthrough. Every bowler turned out to be expensive against Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto including Afghanistan star Rashid Khan who failed to display his magic.

Bangladesh decided to bat after winning the toss and had a good start with Mohammad Naim (28) and Mehidy Hasan building a 60-run opening partnership. After 10 overs, Afghanistan got some back-to-back wickets in the form of Mohammad Naim and Towhid Hridoy (0), but then Najmul Hossain Shanto walked onto the ground.

Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto started punishing every Afghan bowler indiscriminately and at one point the match became very one-sided. Both players played the game for the next 33-34 overs and took Bangladesh's score to 278 when Najmul Hossain Shanto got dismissed in a run-out ending the great partnership.

Mehidy Hasan continued the onslaught, but now Afghanistan players were attempting hard to get back into the game. The next two wickets- Mushfiqur Rahim (25) and Shamim Hossain (11) were clinched on time and with that Bangladesh gave a high target of 335 to Afghanistan.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more inputs

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 07:05 PM IST
