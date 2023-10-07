Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match: When and where to watch, live-streaming details and more
Both the teams have come up against each other in 15 matches, where Bangladesh won nine matches and Afghanistan six.
Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh are all set to begin its ICC Men's World Cup 2023 journey by playing against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 7 October. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message