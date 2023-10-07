comScore
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match: When and where to watch, live-streaming details and more

 Saurav Mukherjee

Both the teams have come up against each other in 15 matches, where Bangladesh won nine matches and Afghanistan six.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan throws the ball during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan throws the ball during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh are all set to begin its ICC Men's World Cup 2023 journey by playing against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 7 October. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.

This might be the last World Cup for Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Msuhfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh won their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka by several wickets in Guwahati but suffered a our-wicket loss (DLS method) against the defending champions, England, at the same stadium.

On the other side, Afghanistan won over Sri Lanka using the DLS method in their second warm-up game in Guwahati, as their first game against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram was abandoned due to persistent rain.

In the 2023 Asia Cup, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stage and was eliminated from the tournament.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head:

Both the teams have come up against each other in 15 matches, where Bangladesh won nine matches and Afghanistan won six.

Pitch Report:

The HPCA Stadium generally favours the bowlers, especially the medium pacers. Records say that the teams chasing have had more success compared to the teams batting first.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Dharamsala looks promising, with just a minimal 10% chance of rain. It will be more humid and around 55% which would provide comfortable playing conditions. Even the wind speed is most likely to be 11 km/hr according to AccuWeather.

Probable Playing XIs:

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan encounter?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 10:30 AM.

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 06:23 AM IST
