Bangladesh vs Afghanistan win predictor: Who will win BAN vs AFG in Asia Cup 2025? What does ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok say?

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die contest on Tuesday in a Group B encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi. With one win and a loss in two games, a hiccup for Bangladesh today will write their exit route from this year's continental showpiece. On the other hand, Afghanistan have won the only match they played so far.

Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup 2025 account with a comfortable win over Hong Kong. However, they stumbled in front of Sri Lanka to be stand on verge of a group stage exit. With Oman already eliminated and Sri Lanka winning both their games, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash is a the virtual knockout encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Would rather watch IND vs AFG: Ganguly says Pakistan not competition anymore

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup match details Date: September 16

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports channels & SonyLIV app

Who will win BAN vs AFG? Gemini says… According to Gemini, Afghanistan are clear favourites. “Afghanistan will win the match. They have the superior team on paper and the more consistent recent form in the tournament,” it said.

Who will win BAN vs AFG? ChatGPT says… ChatGPT also predicted Afghanistan to win. “Given all that, Afghanistan are a slight favourite. I expect they’ll manage to win by 15-30 runs if batting first, or chase down a target comfortably if Bangladesh don’t get off to a flying start,” it said.

Who will win BAN vs AFG? Grok says… Like Gemini and ChatGPT, Grok too went in favour of Afghanistan. "Based on Afghanistan's superior recent momentum, dominant win in their opener, stronger spin attack suited to the venue, and favorable head-to-head trend in T20Is, Afghanistan is predicted to win.

“They are likely to post 160+ batting first or chase comfortably if dew factors in. Bangladesh's inconsistency and pressure of a must-win game could lead to another collapse. Batting first would be ideal, but chasing might be preferable due to dew,” it said.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted playing XIs Bangladesh: Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman