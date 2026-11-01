Bangladesh vs India, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Shashank Singh stars as Krunal Pandya's men notch first win to finish 11th

India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the 11th-place play-off of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Sunday. India chased down a target of 117 with five wickets to spare, with Shashank Singh and Rahul Tripathi providing the bulk of the runs. This was India's first and only win of the tournament.

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Bangladesh posted 116/5 in their allotted six overs after being put in to bat. Captain Abu Hider Rony led the innings with an unbeaten 62 off just 18 deliveries, striking three fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 344.44.

Habibur Rahman Sohan gave Bangladesh an aggressive start, scoring 18 off six balls, including a four and two sixes.

However, he was caught by Nitish Rana off Rahul Tripathi's bowling. Sabbir Rahman contributed 13 off four deliveries before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya, while Mrittunjoy Chowdhury departed for a first-ball duck.

Krunal was India's most successful bowler, claiming three wickets in his two overs while conceding 25 runs. He dismissed Sabbir and Mrittunjoy before removing Chowdhury Md Rizwan, who scored 12 off five balls. Rahul Tripathi also picked up a wicket, accounting for Habibur Rahman Sohan.

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Abu Hider remained unbeaten as Bangladesh finished at 116/5. Ahrar Amin was run out for two, while Bangladesh's innings also included nine extras.

India's run chase India's chase began with Shashank Singh and Rahul Tripathi taking on the Bangladesh bowling attack. The pair put together 69 runs for the opening wicket before Tripathi was dismissed by Ahrar Amin in the fourth over. Tripathi scored 32 off 12 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 266.67.

Also Read | IND vs UAE: India stumble to second consecutive loss at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Shashank continued his innings after the opening partnership was broken. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 50 off 15 balls, with one four and seven sixes. His strike rate of 333.33 ensured India remained ahead of the required scoring rate.

Nitish Rana contributed an unbeaten 10 off four deliveries, while Rahul Tewatia added 16 not out from five balls. Tewatia struck two fours and a six, helping India complete the chase in the final over.

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India finished at 117/1 in six overs, maintaining a scoring rate of 19.5 runs per over. Bangladesh used five bowlers, with Ahrar Amin claiming the only Indian wicket, conceding 20 runs in his over.

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced six-a-side cricket tournament in which teams play six-over innings, making aggressive batting and quick scoring central to the format.

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Why India won by five wickets despite losing just one wicket? The rule is simple. In Hong Kong sixes, each team fields only six players, and hence, once all six batters are dismissed, then the team is considered to be “all out”. Because of this, India won the match by five wickets even as they lost just one wicket.

If a team does lose five wickets before the six overs are up, the sixth and the last batter continues batting alone. The fifth batter returns to the field to completely act as a non-striking runner, with the sixth batter doing all the batting.

India endured a disappointing campaign after the Men in Blue were knocked out in the group stage, with two defeats in as many matches. India were in Group C along with UAE and Pakistan. India began with a four-wicket loss to Pakistan, before going down to UAE by six wickets. India then lost to England by three runs in their Bowl semifinal fixture.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.