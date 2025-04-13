Bangladesh vs Ireland live streaming details: BAN-W vs IRE-W ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier toss update, playing XIs

After starting their 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier campaign on a dominating note with a 178-run victory over Thailand women, Bangladesh women eye second win on the trot when they take on Ireland women at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Against, Bangladesh rode on a Nigar Sultana’s century to post 271/3 in 50 overs. In reply, Thailand were bowled out for 93 in 28.5 overs, thanks to five-wicket hauls from Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus.

On the other hand, Ireland are coming after two straight defeats against Pakistan and West Indies. While they lost to Pakistan 38 runs, the Irish women fell six runs short against West Indies in a rain-hit clash despite a strong effort from Amy Hunter and Laura Delany.

2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier - Details The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier serves as a final qualification process for the Women's ODI World Cup that will be held in India later this year (September 29 – October 26).

Six teams are competing in the tournament with the top two sides after the league stage joining Australia, England, hosts India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the main event.

Bangladesh women vs Ireland women toss update Ireland women opted to bat first after Gaby Lewis won the toss against Bangladesh women at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh women vs Ireland women playing XIs Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

Bangladesh Women: Ishma Tanjim, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter