Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2024, 04:33 AM IST
Livemint

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field in the Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score, Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score, Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Nepal squad -
Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

17 Jun 2024, 04:33:47 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Toss Update

Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score: Nepal won the toss and elected to field

17 Jun 2024, 04:11:03 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Bangladesh vs Nepal Match Details
Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Bangladesh and Nepal to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

