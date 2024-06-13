Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Bangladesh score after 4 overs is 30/2

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan 2 (2)
Tanzid Hasan 23 (17)
Netherlands
Aryan Dutt 2/8 (2)
FOUR! Good shot! A bit too short from Dutt on middle, Tanzid Hasan opens his stance and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Logan van Beek runs across from long on, dives but to no avail as the ball wins the race.
OUT! TAKEN! WOW! JUST WOW! Outrageous stuff from Sybrand Engelbrecht in the fied.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 18 (14)
Litton Das 1 (1)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/20 (2)
FOUR! That's some reply after getting hit on the helmet. Vivian Kingma gives width again, well outside off and Tanzid Hasan flashes it through point for a boundary. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
SIX! OVER THE ROPES! FLAT SIX! Intent from Tanzid Hasan here. A length ball, well wide off the left-hander. Tanzid Hasan comes down and slashes his blade, it goes flat over covers for a biggie.
FOUR! Connects and connects well for a boundary! Vivian Kingma needs to get his ine correctly here. Shorter and down the leg side. Tanzid Hasan just helps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
OUT! GONE! This is not good match-awareness from Shanto. There is a slip in place, the ball is holding in the surface. Aryan Dutt serves it full and close to the off pole, stays low and slower through the air as well. Najmul Hossain Shanto takes his chance and goes for the reverse sweep but mistimes and Vikramjit Singh at first slip takes a dolly.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 0 (5)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 (1)
Netherlands
Vivian Kingma 0/2 (1)
Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Litton Das(WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt (In place of Teja Nidamanuru), Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Details
Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Bangladesh and Netherlands to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.