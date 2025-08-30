Subscribe

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch 1st T20I? Check BAN vs NED probable playing XIs

Bangladesh will take on Netherlands in the first game of the three-match T20I series on August 30 in Sylhet. The BAN vs NED first T20I starts at 5:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Aug 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming in India: The Dutch are playing their first-ever bilateral series in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming in India: The Dutch are playing their first-ever bilateral series in Bangladesh. (X)

Bangladesh will start preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 when they host Netherlands in the first of three-match T20I series starting on Saturday in Sylhet. With just barely 10 days to go for the continental showpiece (Asia Cup 2025) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands series will give Bangladesh a perfect preparation ahead of the big event.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it will be Netherlands' first bilateral tour to Bangladesh as the Dutch will be looking to buildup for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The next two games are scheduled for September 1 and 3.

Also Read | Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series after Asia Cup

Led by Litton Kumer Das, Bangladesh have named a 16-member squad which has a mix of youth and experience. The likes of Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Nurul Hasan have made the squad along with spinners Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain.

In batting, Bangladesh have Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Shamim Hossain, thus adding depth to the line-up. On the other hand, Netherlands have come with the likes of Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Fred Klaassen.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Dutch have named Shariz Ahmad and Tim Pringle in the squad as the spinners are expected to play an important role in Asian conditions. However, the Scott Edwards-led side will miss all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe.

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I match details

Time: 5:30 PM IST | 6 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date: August 30

How to watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I in India?

Unfortunately no television channel have the broadcast rights for Netherlands' tour of Bangladesh in India. But, the Indian fans can still catch live action of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I on FanCode app and website through a subscription-based model.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025: Full squads, complete fixtures, date, time & live streaming

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I head-to-head

In total Bangladesh have played Netherlands five times in the shortest format of the game. Expectedly, Bangladesh reign supreme with four wins. Their only loss to Netherlands came in 2012.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Advertisement

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Sikander Zulfiqar

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch 1st T20I? Check BAN vs NED probable playing XIs
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts