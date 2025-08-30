Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch 1st T20I? Check BAN vs NED probable playing XIs

Bangladesh will start preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 when they host Netherlands in the first of three-match T20I series starting on Saturday in Sylhet. With just barely 10 days to go for the continental showpiece (Asia Cup 2025) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands series will give Bangladesh a perfect preparation ahead of the big event.

Meanwhile, it will be Netherlands' first bilateral tour to Bangladesh as the Dutch will be looking to buildup for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The next two games are scheduled for September 1 and 3.

Led by Litton Kumer Das, Bangladesh have named a 16-member squad which has a mix of youth and experience. The likes of Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Nurul Hasan have made the squad along with spinners Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain.

In batting, Bangladesh have Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Shamim Hossain, thus adding depth to the line-up. On the other hand, Netherlands have come with the likes of Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Fred Klaassen.

Interestingly, the Dutch have named Shariz Ahmad and Tim Pringle in the squad as the spinners are expected to play an important role in Asian conditions. However, the Scott Edwards-led side will miss all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I match details Time: 5:30 PM IST | 6 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date: August 30

How to watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I in India? Unfortunately no television channel have the broadcast rights for Netherlands' tour of Bangladesh in India. But, the Indian fans can still catch live action of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I on FanCode app and website through a subscription-based model.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I head-to-head In total Bangladesh have played Netherlands five times in the shortest format of the game. Expectedly, Bangladesh reign supreme with four wins. Their only loss to Netherlands came in 2012.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands predicted playing XIs Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

