Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand will aim for a place in the semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in the final Group B fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Having won against Bangladesh, New Zealand need just a win to qualify for semifinal and knock Bangladesh and Pakistan out of the race for final four. A win for Bangladesh will keep Najmul Hossain Shanto's side alive in the competition. With two wins, India have already set a foot in the last four. Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XIs Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table, and follow the top performers with the most runs leaderboard and most wickets tally.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Pitch report of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to offer a good contest between bat and ball. While batters will enjoy the conditions, bowlers will need to be smart and disciplined to take wickets. The toss could play a crucial role, with captains likely to prefer chasing due to the dew factor. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted 26 ODIs, with teams batting first winning 14 and chasing sides 1. One match, between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, was tied. The highest total recorded at this ground is 337/3 by Pakistan against New Zealand. New Zealand may be wary about one fact. In this ground, they have played 5 ODI cricket matches and lost all of those. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played only one match here and lost it

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Where will BAN vs NZ be played? Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand will play Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 24) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: History of BAN vs NZ matches: Who won what? Bangladesh and New Zealand have played 45 ODI matches so far. Bangladesh have won 11 of those ODIs while New Zealand won 33. One match produced no results. Their last encounter was in December 2023. Bangladesh won the match by 9 wickets after New Zealand were bundled out for 98 in the 32nd over

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Who’ll win BAN vs NZ? Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: According to Sports Tiger, New Zealand will win no matter which team bowls first. CricTracker predicts that the team batting first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says New Zealand have an 80% chance of winning. We, too, believe New Zealand will emerge victorious.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand eye semis spot New Zealand need a win to qualify for the semifinals. A win for Bangladesh will keep them alive in the competition.