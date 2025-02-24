Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction: Who’ll win today’s BAN vs NZ match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more

Bangladesh will clash with New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 24). The match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan starts 2:30 PM (India time)

BAN vs NZ: Head-to-Head Bangladesh and New Zealand have played 45 ODI matches so far. Bangladesh have won 11 of those ODIs while New Zealand won 33. One match produced no results.

Their last encounter was in December 2023. Bangladesh won the match by 9 wickets after New Zealand were bundled out for 98 in the 32nd over.

BAN vs NZ: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “New Zealand have a better all-round squad and more experience in crunch games, giving them the edge. However, if Bangladesh’s bowlers strike early and their top order fires, an upset is possible. New Zealand are favourites, but expect a close contest.”

“New Zealand look like the stronger bet. They’re firing on all cylinders while Bangladesh need a near-perfect game to turn things around. The pitch might favour New Zealand’s aggressive batting, and their bowling has more variety. That said, if Bangladesh’s top order fires and their spinners exploit any early moisture, they could make it a contest. I’d lean toward New Zealand winning, probably by a decent margin, unless Bangladesh pull off something extraordinary,” says Grok.

Google Gemini predicts, “New Zealand will be the favourites on paper, but Bangladesh have the capability to spring a surprise. I expect a closely-fought contest. If Bangladesh can bat well and their spinners can restrict New Zealand's strong batting lineup, they have a chance. However, New Zealand's experience and balanced attack make them a tough team to beat.”

BAN vs NZ: Fantasy team Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Matt Henry

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (VC)

BAN vs NZ: Who’ll win? According to Sports Tiger, New Zealand will win no matter which team bowls first. CricTracker predicts that the team batting first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says New Zealand have an 80% chance of winning. We, too, believe New Zealand will emerge victorious.

