Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live streaming: How to watch BAN vs PAK live in India; get probable XIs & match details

After a morale-boosting series win over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will aim to carry on the momentum when they host Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will also be Litton Das' first assignment as a T20I captain at home. The series serves as a perfect preparation for both teams, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

While Bangladesh named an unchanged squad that played against Sri Lanka, Pakistan have landed in Dhaka with lots of new faces with Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf being the notable absentees.

However, both Bangladesh and Pakistan will be wary of the preparedness of the pitches in Dhaka, as the Capital city experienced heavy rain in recent times due to monsoon season.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I predicted XIs Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Ahmad Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.

Can Indian fans watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I on TV? Unfortunately, no Indian television channels are broadcasting the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series. The match starts on 5:30 PM IST.

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I live streaming in India Indian fans can watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I live on FanCode app and website on subscription basis.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I squads Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim