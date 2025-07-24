Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 cricket match: Probable squads, live-streaming details

Also Read | T20 Champions League set to return after ICC green light: Report

Pakistan will play the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, July 24. Bangladesh have already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead. Pakistan will now aim to save some pride.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 match Pakistan’s batting has struggled badly. In the first T20I, they were bowled out for 110, with only Fakhar Zaman showing any fight.

Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56 off 39 balls. Taskin Ahmed was the most impressive bowler in the 1st match. The Bangladesh pacer took 3 wickets for 22 in 3.3 overs.

Also Read | T20 Champions League set to return after ICC green light: Report

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match In the second match, Pakistan failed to chase 134 and were all out for 125. They were 15/5 early on, but Faheem Ashraf’s half-century gave them hope. However, it wasn’t enough.

Advertisement

Jaker Ali was awarded the Player of the Match in the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 cricket match. He scored 55 off 48 balls.

Bangladesh made two changes for this match: Shoriful Islam and Naim Sheikh came in. Tanzid Tamim and Taskin Ahmed were left out. Pakistan, despite losing the 1st match, did not make any changes in their line-up.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant ruled out of ENG vs IND Test series: Report

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match In the second match, Pakistan failed to chase 134 and were all out for 125. They were 15/5 early on, but Faheem Ashraf’s half-century gave them hope. However, it wasn’t enough.

Jaker Ali was awarded the Player of the Match in the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 cricket match. He scored 55 off 48 balls.

Advertisement

Bangladesh made two changes for this match: Shoriful Islam and Naim Sheikh came in. Tanzid Tamim and Taskin Ahmed were left out. Pakistan, despite losing the 1st match, did not make any changes in their line-up.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match: Probable squads Saim Ayub may be replaced by Sahibzada Farhan due to poor form. Hasan Nawaz could be dropped for Hussain Talat, who brings experience and all-round skills.

Bangladesh may continue their rotation policy and bring back Taskin Ahmed and rest Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (C & WK), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match: Live-streaming details The Bangladesh vs Pakistan final T20 cricket match will begin at 5:30 PM (India time), and the toss will be at 5 PM IST.