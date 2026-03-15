Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim begin hosts' innings; BAN 18/0

BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Pakistan won the toss in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday, and will field first. It is all to play for with the series nicely poised 1-1.

Pakistan have made three changes, that includes bringing in two debutants in Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood.

They have replaced the injured Hussain Talat and Shamyl Hossain. In another change, Abrar Ahmed comes in for Mohammad Wasim. Bangladesh are unchanged.

Bangladesh scripted a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday, chasing down 115 runs in just 15.3 overs. Pakistan, though, bounced back in the rain-interrupted second ODI with a 128-run win to level the series 1-1.

Follow LIVE scorecard of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

Bangladesh had won the toss in the second ODI, but Pakistan got off to a strong start with Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Sahibzada Farhan (31) forging 103-run stand for the first wicket. However, Pakistan lost quick wickets, and they were restricted to 274 in 47.3 overs.

Bangladesh were in trouble in their reply at 27/3 in 6.3 overs, but then rain played spoilsport and delayed the resumption of the match for more than an hour. Once the match resumed, Bangladesh were set a target of 243 from 32 overs.

Litton Das (41) and Towhid Hridoy (28) continued, but they could only forge a 58-run stand before the former was dismissed by Maaz Sadaqat in the 13th over.

Bangladesh were in a spot of bother at 73/4 once Litton was dismissed, and there was no escape for the hosts ever since, as they were bowled out for 114 in 23.3 overs.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE streaming details

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan third ODI LIVE on the Fancode app and website.

Dhaka weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, there is a 55% chance of rain in Dhaka on Sunday, with thunderstorm predicted in the afternoon. "Breezy with broken cloud and sunny spells; a strong afternoon thunderstorm in the area," the forecast says.