Bangladesh vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada’s spell rips through top order, Tanzid Hasan’s fifty leads fightback at lunch

South Africa’s new-ball attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, dominated the opening session of the first Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg. The visitors finished at 91 for 3 at lunch after opting to bat first on a surface with decent grass cover. Rabada claimed 3 for 16 in a sharp spell that removed the top three, before an unbeaten 69-run partnership between Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy offered some recovery. Tanzid finished the session on 51 not out, while Hridoy remained 23 not out.

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Kagiso Rabada strikes early Debutant opener Mahfijul Islam, playing his first Test and 20th first-class match, faced the very first ball of the game from Kagiso Rabada. He played at a full delivery outside off stump and edged it to Marco Jansen at gully. It was a first-ball duck and only the fourth instance of a debutant being dismissed off the opening delivery in Test history.

Mominul Haque, promoted to No. 3, survived the rest of that over. Rabada, operating at speeds above 140 kph with seam movement, then produced a delivery that angled away and took the edge of Mominul’s bat to leave Bangladesh two down with two ducks on the board.

Najmul Hossain Shanto counter-attacks before being bowled Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto tried to seize the initiative immediately. He drove Kagiso Rabada through cover point for four off the first ball he faced. The South African quick continued into a fifth over and produced the ball of the morning. It drew Shanto into a drive before swinging through the bat-pad gap and uprooting his off stump, sending the timber cartwheeling past the cordon. Bangladesh slipped to 22 for 3, and the decision to bat first looked increasingly risky on a pitch offering pace, bounce and movement.

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Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy steady the innings before lunch Dane Paterson, returning to Test cricket after nearly two years, replaced Jansen after only three overs. He beat Towhid Hridoy’s inside edge and struck the pad, but the ball appeared to have pitched outside leg and Temba Bavuma chose not to review.

Jansen switched to the Golf Course End and continued to trouble Tanzid with bounce. The left-hander survived a couple of streaky boundaries before settling. In the second hour, he began playing more freely, driving Wiaan Mulder through the covers and later walking down the pitch to Paterson to loft him down the ground for four. Bangladesh’s fifty arrived in the 17th over. Tanzid brought up his second Test half-century off Simon Harmer, who was introduced for a short spell before the break. The 69-run stand lifted the total to 91 for 3.

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Recovery gives Bangladesh something to build on In eight Tests so far, Tanzid Hasan now has a century in Darwin, a fifty in Abu Dhabi, and this half-century in Johannesburg. Bangladesh will need him to convert the start into a bigger score if they are to make good on their decision to bat first.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada’s new-ball burst has set the tone. The afternoon session will show whether the visitors can continue their recovery against an attack that still has pace and bounce to work with, or whether the hosts can strike again once the ball begins to age.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.