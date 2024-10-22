Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 46 overs is 154/6

Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score :
Day 2 Highlights :
- J Ali (BAN) and M Breetzke (SA) makes their Test debut
- South Africa 152/6 in 44.2 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! This is even better! A bit too full from Hasan, on middle and leg, Kyle Verreynne shows full face of the bat and with a high elbow punches it straight past the bowler to the left of mid on for another boundary.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Beautiful shot that! On a length, angling into the hips, Kyle Verreynne hops a bit and just tucks it through square on the leg side for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.