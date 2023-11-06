Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match: Amid the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Delhi, fans chose to revive the long-standing rivalry between the two teams with their ‘Nagin dance’

Despite Delhi's dangerous pollution, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan cricket teams are competing against each other at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium on Monday. In the first innings of the match, Sri Lanka scored 279 runs in 31 overs. Bangladesh is chasing the the target and has already crossed 200 mark till 9 pm. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match LIVE Updates The ongoing match between the two teams served as an opportunity for the cricket fans to revive the long-standing rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with their ‘Nagin dance’. Even before the completion of the match, people could be seen performing the signature ‘Nagin dance’ step from the audience corner. Also read: ‘SHAMEFUL’: Netizens scream at Shakib as Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first player to be ‘timed out’ Amid the ongoing match, social media was flooded with hilarious reactions on audience performing ‘Nagin dance’ during the match in Delhi. Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more “Nagin Dance should definitely be declared the official dance move of a Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka cricket match," wrote an X user.

Tale of 'Naagin Dance' rivalry

Interestingly, this not for the first when Naagin Dance found its mention during the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The story of 'Naagin Dance' celebration dates back to 2016. During a Bangladesh Premier League match, bowler Nazmul Islam Apu celebrated the moment with a snake dance. He flaunted his dancing skills on the field after taking a wicket against the rival team. Later, when Nazmul made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in February 2018, he repeated the celebration after getting Sri Lankan wickets including that of Danushka Gunathilaka. This time, his teammates joined him mimicking the hooded snake celebration, reported Hindustan Times.

In the next match, Sri Lanka all-rounder was mocked with a ‘Naagin Dance’ celebration. Minutes later, he gave it back by mimicking it after knocking out Bangladesh' Abu Jayed in the 19th over to win the match, reported HT.

The rivalry continued when Bangladesh won the match against Sri Lanka in the T20I Tri-Series Nidahas TrophyMarch 2018. Later, when Bangladesh met Sri Lanka again in the sixt match of the tournament, a virtual qualifier for the finals against India. At that time, Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah achieved victory for his team by smashing a six during the match.

