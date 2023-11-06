Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 in the 38th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 in the 38th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Delhi ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather conditions in Delhi have worsened in the past few days, with both teams cancelling scheduled practice sessions owing to poor air quality. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought expert advice from Delhi-based pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to assess the pollution situation in the national capital.

It would be the 8th match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Bangladesh are in the 9th position with 2 points in the World Cup 2023 team table whereas Sri Lanka are in the 7th position of the table with 4 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their first match, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on October 7, 2023. In their second match, the Tigers were defeated by England by 137 runs at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Oct 10, 2023.

In their third match, Bangladeshi were defeated by New Zealand by 8 Wickets (with 43 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 13, 2023. In their fourth match, Bangladesh were defeated by India by 7 wickets (with 51 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium Pune on October 19, 2023.

In their fifth and sixth match, the Lankans were defeated by South Africa (by 149 runs) and the Netherlands (by 87 runs) respectively. In their 7th match, Bangladesh were defeated by Pakistan by 7 wickets (with105 balls remaining) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on October, 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their first match, Sri Lanka were defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In the second match, the Lions were defeated by Pakistan by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) on October 10, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. In their third match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Australia by 5 wickets (with 88 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16.

In their fourth and fifth matches, Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands (October 21) and England (October 26) by 5 wickets and 8 wickets respectively. In their 6th match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Afghanistan by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium in Pune on October 30. In their 7th match, Team India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

Bangladesh Probable XI Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka Probable XI Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match: Weather Prediction Asthmatic players skipped practice over the weekend due to Delhi's steadily-worsening air quality. The Central government enforcing GRAP-4 restrictions has prompted concern about the match.

An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good’. Delhi currently stands well into the ‘severe’ category with the AQI at 471 on Monday morning. Anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Delhi in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 30 degrees to 17 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 4 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 9 km/h in the north direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 19 km/h in daytime and 13 km/h in night cannot be ruled out.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match today: When, where and how to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

