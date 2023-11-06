Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: BAN vs SL, Shakib al Hasan led Bangladesh against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.
Bangladesh have had a terrible run at this year's ICC Cricket World Cup, losing 6 of their 7 matches after winning their opening match against Afghanistan. In their last match against Pakistan, Bangladesh suffered a crushing defeat as the batsmen failed to put up a good total and were dismissed for 204 while the bowlers struggled to restrict runs as the total was chased down in just 32.3 overs.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had enjoyed a decent World Cup campaign before successive defeats to Afghanistan and India in their last two matches. A 302-run thrashing at the hands of India meant that the Lankans were also eliminated from the tournament and are no longer in contention for a place in the semi-finals.
While Sri Lanka have had the class of Dilshan Madushanka, one of the tournament's leading wicket-takers, their other bowlers have looked relatively pale. The humiliating defeat to India in their last encounter will also be fresh in the minds of the Lankan batsmen, who were bowled out for just 55 runs.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh World Cup squad:
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head records
These two teams have played 53 ODIs against each other so far. Sri Lanka have won 42 of those and Bangladesh 9. Two matches did not produce any results. Out of 4 World Cup matches between them, Sri Lanka won thrice while one of those did not produce any results. The last WC match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (in 2019) was cancelled.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Probable XI for both sides
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live:
Bangladesh Probable XI
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Sri Lanka Probable XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Delhi weather prediction today
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Asthmatic players skipped practice over the weekend due to Delhi's steadily-worsening air quality. The Central government enforcing GRAP-4 restrictions has prompted concern about the match.
An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good’. Delhi currently stands well into the ‘severe’ category with the AQI at 471 on Monday morning. Anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases.
According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Delhi in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 30 degrees to 17 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 4 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 9 km/h in the north direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 19 km/h in daytime and 13 km/h in night cannot be ruled out.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Delhi Traffic advisory for today
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Delhi Traffic Police in a statement said, "There will be diversions or restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road,"
The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid roads from Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from the Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.
Head to head records
These two teams have played 53 ODIs against each other so far. Sri Lanka have won 42 of those and Bangladesh 9. Two matches did not produce any results. Out of 4 World Cup matches between them, Sri Lanka won thrice while one of those did not produce any results. The last WC match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (in 2019) was cancelled.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Can the BAN - SL match be called off?
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Players face an opponent beyond the boundary ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup encounter - the hazardous air of New Delhi. Asthmatic members of the Bangladesh team stayed indoors and Sri Lankan players resorted to masks, as per Reuters.
There are speculations that the match may get cancelled due to poor air quality. If that happens, this may be the first time a World Cup will be cancelled due to (Air Quality Index) AQI concerns.
Read More: Will Delhi’s air quality force ICC cancel BAN vs SL match? Not the first time
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: When, where and how to watch?
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
