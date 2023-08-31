Hello User
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023: Here's when, where and how to watch the match live.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on August 31

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in an exciting clash scheduled for Thursday, August 31, are set to ignite the cricketing stage at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. As the curtains rise on the Asia Cup 2023, both teams want to start the tournament with an eye on victory.

The spotlight falls on this inaugural match for each of these teams. Sri Lanka will enter the tournament with a lineup somewhat diminished due to player injuries. This places Bangladesh in a favourable position, presenting them with an opportunity to seize an advantage over their opponent.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

The pitch's character at Pallekele will evolve, gradually offering a slower and more conducive surface for spin bowlers. However, it is historically known for favouring the batters. In light of this transformation, the decision made by the toss-winning captain could prove pivotal. Initially, bowlers may not get any support from the pitch.

Kandy weather on August 31

Meanwhile, rain may spoil the fun for cricket fans. While the match is set to start at 3 PM (India time), there are chances of rain and thunderstorms between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, as per Weather.com. It is poised to settle down after that while the sky will remain cloudy. So, there is a possibility that there will be fewer overs to be played in the match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Where, when and how to watch

Cricket fans will want to mark their calendars on August 31 at 3 PM (India time) as the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka encounter unfolds at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. For those tuning in from home, the Star Sports Network will provide live telecast coverage of the match. For those preferring the online route, Disney+ Hotstar has got you covered with its free live- streaming service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
