Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh score after 7 overs is 66/0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 10 May 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 66/0 after 7 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 14 (13)
Tanzid Hasan 41 (29)
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 0/9 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Six on Brian Bennett bowling . Bangladesh at 65/0 after 6.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! BANG! Superb from Sarkar! He brings out the reverse sweep, this is full and on off, it is hit over third man for a biggie.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 57/0 after 6 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 6 (9)
Tanzid Hasan 40 (27)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 0/21 (2)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 46/0 after 5.1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Four leg byes. on the pads. Hasan misses his flick and it rolls past the keeper and to the fine leg fence.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 42/0 after 5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 39 (24)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (6)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/16 (2)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 41/0 after 4.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Zimbabwe can't bowl two good balls in a row. On the hips and Hasan whacks it over square leg for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 37/0 after 4.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! That was meant to be hit. A gently full toss on middle and it is lofted away over mid on for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 33/0 after 4 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 2 (6)
Tanzid Hasan 30 (18)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 0/11 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 32/0 after 3.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! MORE! Boundaries flowing. Outside off, shorter and Hasan slashes it over point for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 28/0 after 3.2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! A couple of wonderful shots from Hasan already. Pitched up, outside off, Hasan drives it through covers for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 22/0 after 3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 19 (14)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/15 (2)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Sikandar Raza bowling . Bangladesh at 21/0 after 2.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR!. Skipper won't be happy with the attempt. Outside off, Hasan cuts it to point who let's it roll through his right for four.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Sikandar Raza bowling . Bangladesh at 15/0 after 2.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Down the leg side again. Hasan times his sweep well as he hits it behind square leg for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 8 (10)
Soumya Sarkar 1 (2)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/7 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 8/0 after 1.2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Short in length and outside off, Hasan looks to cut but outside edges it to third man for a boundary. No chance for the man there.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 3/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 1 (2)
Tanzid Hasan 2 (4)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/3 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande (WK), Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali( WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
