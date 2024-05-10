Active Stocks
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh score after 7 overs is 66/0
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh score after 7 overs is 66/0

13 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Livemint

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 66/0 after 7 overs, Soumya Sarkar at 14 runs and Tanzid Hasan at 41 runs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024Premium
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 10 May 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

10 May 2024, 06:05:05 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 66/0 after 7 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 14 (13)
Tanzid Hasan 41 (29)
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 0/9 (1)

10 May 2024, 06:05:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Six on Brian Bennett bowling . Bangladesh at 65/0 after 6.5 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! BANG! Superb from Sarkar! He brings out the reverse sweep, this is full and on off, it is hit over third man for a biggie.

10 May 2024, 06:00:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 57/0 after 6 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 6 (9)
Tanzid Hasan 40 (27)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 0/21 (2)

10 May 2024, 05:56:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 46/0 after 5.1 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Four leg byes. on the pads. Hasan misses his flick and it rolls past the keeper and to the fine leg fence.

10 May 2024, 05:54:35 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 42/0 after 5 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 39 (24)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (6)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/16 (2)

10 May 2024, 05:54:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 41/0 after 4.5 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Zimbabwe can't bowl two good balls in a row. On the hips and Hasan whacks it over square leg for a boundary.

10 May 2024, 05:54:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 37/0 after 4.3 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! That was meant to be hit. A gently full toss on middle and it is lofted away over mid on for a boundary.

10 May 2024, 05:50:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 33/0 after 4 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 2 (6)
Tanzid Hasan 30 (18)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 0/11 (1)

10 May 2024, 05:48:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 32/0 after 3.3 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! MORE! Boundaries flowing. Outside off, shorter and Hasan slashes it over point for a boundary.

10 May 2024, 05:48:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Bangladesh at 28/0 after 3.2 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! A couple of wonderful shots from Hasan already. Pitched up, outside off, Hasan drives it through covers for a boundary.

10 May 2024, 05:44:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 22/0 after 3 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 19 (14)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/15 (2)

10 May 2024, 05:44:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Sikandar Raza bowling . Bangladesh at 21/0 after 2.5 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR!. Skipper won't be happy with the attempt. Outside off, Hasan cuts it to point who let's it roll through his right for four.

10 May 2024, 05:43:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Sikandar Raza bowling . Bangladesh at 15/0 after 2.3 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Down the leg side again. Hasan times his sweep well as he hits it behind square leg for a boundary.

10 May 2024, 05:41:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 2 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 8 (10)
Soumya Sarkar 1 (2)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/7 (1)

10 May 2024, 05:38:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 8/0 after 1.2 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Short in length and outside off, Hasan looks to cut but outside edges it to third man for a boundary. No chance for the man there.

10 May 2024, 05:35:34 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 3/0 after 1 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 1 (2)
Tanzid Hasan 2 (4)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/3 (1)

10 May 2024, 05:16:04 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande (WK), Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

10 May 2024, 05:16:03 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali( WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

10 May 2024, 05:08:03 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

10 May 2024, 04:33:19 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
4th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

