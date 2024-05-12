Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh at 23/3 after 4.4 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Mahmudullah smashed a Four on Brian Bennett bowling . Bangladesh at 23/3 after 4.4 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh. Fuller outside off, Mahmudullah drives this through cover-point for a boundary more.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Mahmudullah smashed a Four on Brian Bennett bowling . Bangladesh at 19/3 after 4.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! UP AND OVER FOR FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Mahmudullah moves early to his off and sweeps this over the fielders at short fine leg for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Towhid Hridoy is out and Bangladesh at 15/3 after 4.1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Short of a length outside off, was there to be cut but Towhid Hridoy gets a bit late on this and finds a faint edge towards the keeper for his dismissal. Clive Madande takes a good catch.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 15/2 after 4 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Bangladesh at 13/2 after 3.2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! STREAKY! PItched up wide of off, Najmul Hossain Shanto slashes hard at it and gets an outside edge flying past the fielder at third man region this left for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 9/2 after 3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Soumya Sarkar is out and Bangladesh at 9/2 after 2.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 9/1 after 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanzid Hasan is out and Bangladesh at 9/1 after 1.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Blessing Muzarabani delivers early on as he dismisses Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length in middle, cramps the batter for room.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh at 9/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Soumya Sarkar smashed a Six on Sikandar Raza bowling . Bangladesh at 9/0 after 0.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! Soumya Sarkar slogs this perfectly for a maximum.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(C), Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams (in place of Richard Ngarava), Clive Madande(WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali(WK), Mahmudullah (in place of Tanvir Islam), Mahedi Hasan (in place of Tanzim Hasan Sakib), Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin (in place of Taskin Ahmed).
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
