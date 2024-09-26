Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement from T20Is, says Kanpur Test against India will be his last if...

After featuring in 129 T20I matches, former Bangladesh skipper and all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from the shortest format of cricket. Not only this, Shakib also expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket at the end of the home series against South Africa in Mirpur next month.

Shakib's announcement comes a day before his team's second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

“This is the right time to bring in new players. It's the same vision for T20Is as well. I have spoken to the chief selector and the BCB president and we all felt that this was the right time to move on and allow new players to come up the ranks,” PTI quoted Shakib as saying to reporters.

The 37-year-old all-rounder stated that he hopes to play his final Test match in front of a home crowd at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, if allowed.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last. Going back to Bangladesh is not a concern, but leaving Bangladesh once I go there is dangerous,” Shakib said.

However, if he is unable to feature in Mirpur Test next month, the second and final game of the ongoing series against India may be his last game for Bangladesh in the longer format.

"It feels fitting to conclude my Test career in front of my home fans. Bangladesh cricket has given me so much, and I want to give my last in this format at home," he added.

Among other things, Shakib confirmed his plans to retire from ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shakib's cricket career: T20Is: Shakib played 129 T20I matches, amassing 2,551 runs at a strike rate of 121.18. He also took 149 wickets in the format.

Tests: After making his debut in 2007, Shakib has played 70 Tests for Bangladesh and scored 4,600 runs, including five centuries and 31 half-centuries. He also took 242 wickets and is the only bowler from his country to surpass the 200-wicket mark in Tests. His best bowling average is 7/36.

ODIs: Shakib played 247 ODIs and scored 7,570 runs, which includes 9 centuries and 56 half-centuries. He picked up 317 wickets in this format. His best bowling average is 5/29.