Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation in India in limbo after Mustafizur Rahman removed from IPL; BCB to go ICC way

Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the upcoming edition of the IPL after BCCI ordered Kolkata Knight Riders to release the Bangladesh pacer from its squad. Mustafizur was bought for 9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jan 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.20 crores during IPL 2026 auction.
Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crores during IPL 2026 auction.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation on Indian soil next month is in limbo after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The left-arm quick was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the mini-auction last month for 9.20 crores.

However, upon BCCI's orders, KKR had to release their Bangladeshi recruit, something that didn't go well with the neighbouring country. Protesting against BCCI's decision, Asif Nazrul, Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, stated that they have advised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek International Cricket Council's (ICC) help on the matter.

Nazrul also dragged Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation in India into picture. “As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to formally write to the ICC explaining the entire matter,” Nazrul wrote on Facebook.

“The Board should clearly state that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then Bangladesh cannot consider it safe for the entire national cricket team to travel there to participate in the World Cup,” he addedin his post.

View full Image
Asif Nazrul's Facebook post on Mustafizur Rahman issue.

It must be noted that although BCCI is an important member of the ICC, the IPL is a private franchise league and is not governed by the ICC in any capacity.

More to follow…

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBangladesh's T20 World Cup participation in India in limbo after Mustafizur Rahman removed from IPL; BCB to go ICC way
More