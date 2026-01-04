Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation in India in limbo after Mustafizur Rahman removed from IPL; BCB to go ICC way

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation on Indian soil next month is in limbo after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The left-arm quick was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the mini-auction last month for ₹9.20 crores.

However, upon BCCI's orders, KKR had to release their Bangladeshi recruit, something that didn't go well with the neighbouring country. Protesting against BCCI's decision, Asif Nazrul, Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, stated that they have advised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek International Cricket Council's (ICC) help on the matter.

Nazrul also dragged Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation in India into picture. “As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to formally write to the ICC explaining the entire matter,” Nazrul wrote on Facebook.

“The Board should clearly state that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then Bangladesh cannot consider it safe for the entire national cricket team to travel there to participate in the World Cup,” he addedin his post.

View full Image Asif Nazrul's Facebook post on Mustafizur Rahman issue.

It must be noted that although BCCI is an important member of the ICC, the IPL is a private franchise league and is not governed by the ICC in any capacity.