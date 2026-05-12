Bangladesh's U-turn: T20 World Cup boycott under radar; BCB launches probe, ‘Cricket should remain about cricket’

Bangladesh pulled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup without firing a single ball. The decision shocked the cricket world and left their own players devastated. Now, with a new government and a new cricket board in place, the country is trying to undo the damage. The U-turn has been swift, public and remarkably honest.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited security concerns ahead of the tournament. They demanded their matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka. The ICC found no credible or verifiable security threat to the team. The request was firmly rejected.

The BCB then refused to participate in the published schedule. The ICC had no choice but to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. The 20-team tournament went ahead from 7 February to 8 March without them.

It was an unprecedented withdrawal in cricket history. Players who had worked their entire careers for a World Cup spot were left watching from home. Some of them may never get another chance.

Following a change in government in Dhaka, accountability was promised immediately. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has formed a three-member investigation committee. It is led by Dr AKM Oli Ullah and includes former national captain Habibul Bashar Sumon and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Faisal Dastagir.

The committee has 15 working days to submit a full report. It will examine the reasons behind the withdrawal and assess whether diplomatic or strategic failures occurred.

The message from the new administration is clear. What happened was wrong and must never happen again.

Tamim Iqbal Steps Forward Few people have been more outspoken about the crisis than Tamim Iqbal. The former national captain found himself branded an "Indian agent" when Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL. He is now the interim president of the BCB. His rise has been rapid, and his mandate is enormous.

Tamim has not minced his words about the boycott. In an interview with the Indian Express, he said the previous board's handling of the situation was simply not right.

He recalled how Bangladesh fought desperately in 1996-97 just to qualify for the World Cup. Streets flooded with celebrations. Children rushed into cricket inspired by their heroes. According to him, giving away a World Cup without proper dialogue was something he could not accept.

“Whatever happened, we lost the opportunity to play a World Cup. Some of our players may never get another chance. That, for me, is the biggest thing,” he told the Indian Express.

Repairing Relationship With India Tamim has made rebuilding ties with the BCCI a clear priority. He pointed out that he shares a strong personal rapport with BCCI president Mithun Manhas. The two played together in the IPL and Manhas has visited Bangladesh multiple times.

Tamim says he does not believe the BCB and BCCI have any real outstanding issues. He suggests an India series in Bangladesh would be the perfect next step forward.

Also Read | BCB, ICC in talks to ensure smooth Bangladesh participation in T20 WC 2026

He was equally warm toward ICC chairman Jay Shah, describing the ICC as a family of 12 to 15 nations looking after one another.

“We need to look after each other. I genuinely don’t think the teams we’re talking about wish us bad. Cricket should remain about cricket,” he told the publication.

Bigger Problems at Home Tamim Iqbal has also revealed the scale of internal dysfunction that made external diplomacy impossible. Previous BCB elections were deeply compromised.

Seven directors resigned. Around 50 of 76 domestic league teams refused to participate in competitions. Players went unpaid and returned to working as rickshaw pullers and street vendors.