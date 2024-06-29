Rain threatens the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa on June 29 in Barbados. If the match is delayed by rain, it may start late. Let's check the possibilities.

Thunderstorms and rain began early in Bridgetown, Barbados. No rain is expected from 9 AM to 1 PM. Rain will start again at 1 PM but will stop shortly after. Between 8 PM and 11 PM, there is a 33% to 56% chance of rain.

The India vs South Africa match is scheduled to start at 8 PM (India time). If there's a delay due to rain, the match may start at a later time. Since, in the final, ICC allows a delay of 4 hours and 10 minutes, the match can start even at 12:10 AM on June 30.

Social media users have shared some videos and claimed that it's been pouring in Barbados.

There is a reserve day in case the match doesn’t take place due to rain. ICC, however, recommends finishing the game on the scheduled day itself even if it means reducing the number of overs.

ICC rules "If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the umpires shall use the available extra time and, if necessary, reduce the number of overs to try to achieve a result on that day. In making their decisions in relation to ground, weather and light, the umpires shall aim to maximise play on the scheduled day of the match in order to achieve a result on that day, as if there was no Reserve Day available," say ICC rules.

The rules also require each team to bat for at least five overs to achieve a result. If play doesn't resume by the cut-off time to allow this, the match will be abandoned for the day. The Reserve Day will then be used to finish or replay the cricket match.

T20 World Cup 2024 final: Reserve Day If the Reserve Day is needed to finish an incomplete match, it will follow these rules:

The hours of play will be the same as the original match day, including any extra time.

Play will resume as if the last ball was bowled on the scheduled day. What is worrisome for fans is it is expected to rain on June 30 as well. If rain doesn't allow play on the Reserve Day, India and South Africa will be declared as joint winners.

