Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir score after 6 overs is 27/1

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 10:01 AM IST

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir at 27/1 after 6 overs, Vivrant Sharma at 6 runs and Yawer Khan at 15 runs