Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score, Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024
Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score, Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 11 Dec 2024 at 11:00 AM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Baroda squad -
Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Shubham Sharma, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Chintal Gandhi, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani, Soyeb Sopariya
T.B.C. squad -

11 Dec 2024, 10:05:36 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

Baroda vs T.B.C. Match Details
Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Baroda and T.B.C. to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

